Open saved Sessions on Startup
Hi, it would be cool to be able to define the saved sessions, which should be loaded on startup
Yeah, I should have been more detailed. Sorry.
I have some standard tabs I like to have opened on startup, this is of course possible in Start-up settings, but only in seperate tabs. If these tabs are grouped into tiles, then I would like to have this setting(Session) opened on every startup.
So, it's not for a specific project, it's a quasi standard set of tabs in tiles I would like to have opened on startup.
As added in another thread, it would be then also cool, if the tile arrangement (width, height, position of the tiles) would be saved also in the session, although the position is already saved.
Thanks for your comprehensive answer. As I am new, I think, there are some things I did not get until now.
Looks like I was too fast with my suggestions. I will have a closer look into the things you now explained.
My current work-around is:
Open the browser empty, use a shortcut for open sessions and then open the session with the tiled tab.
Looking forward to try your methods.
Still the point with the remembering of the relative positions would be nice.
Thanks and have a perfect day!
Claus
