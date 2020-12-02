Hello! My previous browser was Yandex Browser. And there is one very cool feature. Because this feature YB was my favorite for years. Using Vivaldi I really miss that feature. That feature is: when you click on adress bar: drop-down Speed-Dials pannel appears. When you start typing search request, it just mutate in search drop-down tab, as it is now.

Drop-down speed-dials panel is very handy! You don't have to open new tab to reach you pinned favorite websites. It appears on same tab you work at, as popup panel. So you still have all your content on current opened tab avalible. If you change your mind (close that drop-down speed-dial bar), you will still stay on your current tab and just continue to work. You don't need to switch back to that tab as it is now. Less mouse clicks, less distraction, more productivity! Just more intuitive.

To open website from Speed-dial bar NOW: click on "+" to create new Start Page, click on pinned favorite website, close previous tab. TOTAL: 3 mouse clicks.

To open website from drop-down Speed-dial bar: click on adress bar to open it, click on favorite website. TOTAL 2 mouse clicks.

P.S. Existing Start Page wil stay at its place (my suggestion not for replacing existing pannel, but to add new way of interracting).