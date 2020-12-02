A separate section in side panel to send link, notes, files between devices.
AlokDebnath
I have used and tried many browsers and every browser have its own advantages and disadvantages. Many have the things which I need but still its not for me. Vivaldi turned out to be a good alternative but I still miss some features just for and example, Tab sync is great but its not that fast and fluent. When I was using Opera I found an option in the side panel called opera flow which is great, in that users can send links, notes and files between devices. Vivaldi also have tab sync but its not fast enough. I would love to see an option in Vivaldi to see an option like that. Also an option to send tabs between devices will be great(not tab sync since its not fast enough).
mib2berlin Soprano
@AlokDebnath
Hi, you can send tabs and links already from RMB context menu.
Creating a new note trigger sync but you can trigger it manually from vivaldi://sync-internals, too.
Sending files and would be nice but need a huge file server from Vivaldi or a client server system. I guess there was a feature request about sending/sharing files but cant find at moment.
A button for "Sync Now" would be nice, this is may possible by modding Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
bnodya Supporters
That would be great to at least speed up the sync.
