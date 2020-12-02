There are many scenarios when one would want to "use the body and some of the headers of an existing email".

Currently only subset of such scenarios is supported through the "Forward" function. Some other scenarios can be covered by moving an email to "Templates" and then "opening" it from there. But there are still some scenarios not covered by these two functionalities.

Let me propose addition of "Edit as new" function which would simply prefill all standardized headers (including the body and all alternatives - i.e. attachments) it can find in the chosen email.

We could even get crazier and say, that "Forward" is a special case of "Edit as new" and fully abandon "Forward" and instead add a button "move this whole input field down by one line while retaining the From/To/Cc/Bcc labels at the original lines" to each field in the compose message form.

Thus allowing arbitrary combination using Excel-like repositioning of cells (input fields) even on tablet without having to select all tens of emails, copying them to some temporary space - e.g. the email body field, then selecting other tens of emails, yanking them, pasting them to the correct field, then scrolling to and yanking all the emails in the temporary space and finally pasting them to the desired field.

Btw. the proposed button from above could be also viewed as a "swap button" between the "From:" and "To:" field and between "To:" and "Cc:" fields and between "Cc:" and "Bcc:" fields. This way there would be one button less in total in the UI, but I'm not sure whether requiring all users to practise bubble sort or Tower of Hanoi every day is a good idea...