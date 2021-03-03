@luetage yes I'm one of the developers. I tested it again right now and you need to make sure that you use the email address as username. So the credentials are:

Base URL: calendar.vivaldi.net

ID: [email protected] Email address

PW: the one used for webmail

Only using the username does not work - it results in an empty address books and calendars list in DAVx5.

What do you mean by: "but it refuses to sync and doesn’t add my existing calendars from server"? If you add a new entry on the phone you need to select the correct calendar account in that dialog. After next sync by DAVx5 this entry will be synced with the vivaldi server.

For the setup process: we only have a Marshmallow Android test in the emulator because it's pretty old But when selecting the checkmark that you have made the relevant battery exceptions for your vendor there should be no startup screens anymore.

Everything I tested works pretty well so far - the only thing blocking (at least for adding vivaldi on our tested-with page https://www.davx5.com/tested-with) is this issue: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53024/calendar-recurring-events-don-t-work-as-expected because recurring events are pretty important for real-life use - and people need to have a correct sync of these types of events on their Android, too.