Hello everybody.

I tested the built-in Vivaldi screenshot tool against many Chrome extensions that do the same and I found it to be equal or better than the majority of them, performing its function quite well when dealing with moving objects and the like.

But it lacks something any serious screenshooter might have, and is the ability to place a header and /or a footer in the screenshot with a formatable text (date, time, title, url, etc) using regular expresssions as it already does in the filename.

The font type and background color of this 2 elements might be also configurable.

The Firefox extensions Pearl Crescent Page Saver and Fireshot can be used as a reference or model. Both are great, specially the first.

After editing of a screenshot is in my opinion overkill for a built-in screenshooter, and after that improvement the tool could be easyly considered as finished.

Thank you in advance for the effort.

Regards