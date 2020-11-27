I would very much appreciate the ability to print from the simplified view, which to me is perfectly made for printing. If the "Share..." option is enabled in the simplified view, I can use that, as my printer is normally available through sharing, and that option would give the users maximum flexibility to do other things as well, which is always good.

This is the only feature I miss from Firefox, and with it, Vivaldi will become perfect. I currently have to share the document from my mobile phone to my desktop, and then go print it from there, which is far from a perfect solution.

Anyway, no matter what happens, Vivaldi is still my favorite mobile browser! Thank you very much!!

p.s. I can't post here from mobile, it keeps telling me that a spam filter has blocked me, so I'm posting from Windows.