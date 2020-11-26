Right now there is an option to get a small popup notification when a new message arrives. But it's an all or nothing - after adding a couple of email accounts and several RSS feeds that notification popup soon becomes extremely annoying. Worst of all - I get notifications from all the SPAM that eventually ends up in the SPAM folder because it goes through my inbox before being moved there...

I don't want to be notified about every single message (I reserve time in my day to go through that) but I would like the option to be notified whenever I get a new email from my family, for instance. Or a message classified as important.

I think the most efficient way to accomplish this would be to be given the option to enabled / disable notifications from the tree