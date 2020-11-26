Notifications per account / filter
-
pauloaguia Translator
Right now there is an option to get a small popup notification when a new message arrives. But it's an all or nothing - after adding a couple of email accounts and several RSS feeds that notification popup soon becomes extremely annoying. Worst of all - I get notifications from all the SPAM that eventually ends up in the SPAM folder because it goes through my inbox before being moved there...
I don't want to be notified about every single message (I reserve time in my day to go through that) but I would like the option to be notified whenever I get a new email from my family, for instance. Or a message classified as important.
I think the most efficient way to accomplish this would be to be given the option to enabled / disable notifications from the tree
-
gmg Vivaldi Team
Yes, we need to give people more control over notifications.
Currently you can just make the check for mail manual or make the interval larger. This applies to other folders than Inbox currently.
The inbox fetching for each account is still a push notification, so you should still be able to see the important mails as they come in (not based on the interval).
This one is important, but we haven't gotten around to it yet. You should be able to turn off notifications for some account, have silent fetching during parts of the day, control the fetching on the Inbox, etc ...
-
I would be happy to have feature that I can mute notifications from some of emails for example from JIra, trello. Usually they are not important and it will be easier for me (more productive during work) to ignore these email. Other clients allow to mute notifications on some folder or label
-
gmg Vivaldi Team
@paullasys
This looks like a feature request and one similar to this one https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53441/notifications-per-account-filter?_=1670344657170
Maybe you want to upvote that one. Can I merge these?
-
yes we can merge it. I didn't found that one, sorry .
-
IMHO, the worst is that YOU NEED THE MOUSE to discard the notifications! Typing Escape does nothing. I do want notifications, but I don’t want to go out and fetch the mouse (which I hardly ever use) just to discard every popup. I currently use Vivaldi because it perfectly deals with forwarded email addresses using the Identities features, but this and the inability to automatically add a BCC to sender in every outgoing email are serious drawbacks.
-
I just noticed that the name associated with the forwarded email address changes automagically when you try to match the address. So no, Vivaldi does not perfectly deal with forwarded email addresses.
-
Vivaldi also lacks the capability to redirect an already sent message. Opera 12.16 OTOH could deal with identities with a small workaround, had very few bugs, well, it was almost perfect and I am going back to it.