The checkAll option already exists. Just click on one of the emails in the list and then Ctrl+A and they're all selected. If you want to unselect some, you can then do so with Ctrl+Click, for instance.

Whatever action you do next will apply to all the selected emails.

If you feel like handling email a few pages at a time instead you can use Shift+Click to select a few pages at a time...

Granted, it's not as "safe" as the boxes you're describing (one click in the wrong place and all the selection work goes away) but it feels like a good workaround for what you're trying to accomplish now and until such a feature is implemented...