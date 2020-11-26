Option to Mass-Delete or -Move Emails
Over the years of waiting for Vivaldi Mail, I've accumulated a LOT of emails (I now have almost 41,000 emails in my inbox), so my email is very much in need of a clean-up. My email provider's web email site leaves a lot to be desired and BlueMail (which I had been using lately) apparently wouldn't download all of my mail. I would like to see an option to mass-delete or mass-move multiple emails. This could be achieved by adding boxes beside each email with a 'check all' option on top. One could then uncheck the items one doesn't want to move or delete. To the right of the "check all" option there should be a prompt for what one would want to do with the selected emails (delete, move to a folder, assign to a particular label, etc). Thanks!
pauloaguia Translator
The checkAll option already exists. Just click on one of the emails in the list and then Ctrl+A and they're all selected. If you want to unselect some, you can then do so with Ctrl+Click, for instance.
Whatever action you do next will apply to all the selected emails.
If you feel like handling email a few pages at a time instead you can use Shift+Click to select a few pages at a time...
Granted, it's not as "safe" as the boxes you're describing (one click in the wrong place and all the selection work goes away) but it feels like a good workaround for what you're trying to accomplish now and until such a feature is implemented...
