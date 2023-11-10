Snooze / Mark as read for xy days or "follow up in xy days" label
unread emails are those that I still need to do sth with. But sometimes I can't get around to working on them any time soon, so I'd like to hide them from unread for a time I that I can specify. An Alternative could be to label the email as "follow up later" so I can just drag and drop the mail there and I have transparency regarding emails that are just temporarily not showing in unread.
Edit: other email clients have this functionality as "snooze" (mailspring) or "bubble up" (hey.com)
@WildEnte Great suggestion.
pauloaguia Translator
@WildEnte I use this on GMail all the time, and it's actually one of the features I came here to suggest
DavyLJones
Does anyone know if this is possible yet?
@DavyLJones yes, it's not.