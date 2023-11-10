unread emails are those that I still need to do sth with. But sometimes I can't get around to working on them any time soon, so I'd like to hide them from unread for a time I that I can specify. An Alternative could be to label the email as "follow up later" so I can just drag and drop the mail there and I have transparency regarding emails that are just temporarily not showing in unread.

Edit: other email clients have this functionality as "snooze" (mailspring) or "bubble up" (hey.com)