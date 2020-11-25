I would really appreciate a print feature for the monthly view with the tasks, too.

From time to time, I and my colleagues have to plan our work schedule for the next few months and for that it's neccessary to have an overview of the existing tasks so that the new ones can be placed and shuffled around - the fastest and most convenient way to do that quickly is still by looking at print-outs of the relevant months.

I always have to start up und sync Thunderbird Lightning to print one, even though I use the Vivaldi calendar (and Vivaldi in general) for every other use case.