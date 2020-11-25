Printable monthly view
I want to print my calendar in monthly view with my tasks.
I would really appreciate a print feature for the monthly view with the tasks, too.
From time to time, I and my colleagues have to plan our work schedule for the next few months and for that it's neccessary to have an overview of the existing tasks so that the new ones can be placed and shuffled around - the fastest and most convenient way to do that quickly is still by looking at print-outs of the relevant months.
I always have to start up und sync Thunderbird Lightning to print one, even though I use the Vivaldi calendar (and Vivaldi in general) for every other use case.
Capture Page does not work either, so Print Screen, then printing from an image application is the only workaround I can see.
You can export the calendar in the settings, open it a calendar app in Windows or in Linux, from where you can print it. You can open the .ics file also in the notepad, it's clean text, but without gthe grid, only a list, where you also can see your tasks.
Apart from the screenshot, in the moment are only these workarrounds.
I'm using eM Client to print my google calendars at the moment.
mansionworld
