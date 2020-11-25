I started using calendar and mail as soon as they appeared in the stable release. I completely see the logic of having calendar, mail and browser in one app. However I stopped using the calendar almost at once precisely because of the moving columns. And because I stopped using the calendar I also stopped using the mail, because I switched both of those back to emClient - ironically exactly because I see the benefit of having them all in one app.

This design choice is, to put it as kindly as possible, very eccentric. No other calendar I have ever used does this because showing more of the data is simply not the better choice. Why not? Well one use case is that I have a meeting which I have to attend, but is of no real importance to me, and the organiser always creates a really long title (including the Zoom room & password!) and then a full agenda with notes in the event notes field. When I tried the Vivaldi calendar this always changed my calendar so that it dominated the week, even though the meeting itself is a minor irritant in my actual week.

It made the week unreadable. I could no longer get a view of my week at a glance. It is far from just an aesthetic issue for me. Having said that I am waiting with impatience for this issue to be recognised and fixed so that I can once again try using Vivaldi as a one stop app.

I note though that the replies from the team are from 2020 so either other people like me have just silently switched to another app, or the take-up for the calendar has not been very large, or I am in a very small minority.

I keep coming back to check in the hope that the original promise of the calendar will come to fruition.

In case its not obvious this is another request for the calendar team to recognise that some people at least find this approach to displaying events very difficult to work with and would dearly like an option to check to set the columns to fixed width.