Fix Width for week view and panel
So this is what happens to me when I switch to
Week. Such does not happen in multiweek or month view.
I think this may be intentional to adapt to the size of the content, so I'd ask for an option to set it fixed.
eggert Vivaldi Team
This is by design, columns will stretch to fit content as space allows, with more events in all columns it will be closer to even, but still might be uneven based on event content.
We realise it will not be what all users prefer so it is planned to have an option with fixed grid. When that will be ready is not clear for now, it requires some work and there are things to figure out. It will come one day.
Thanks for testing and giving your feedback.
@eggert It's not a biggy, just a little unpleasant aesthetically (at least that's my opinion).
I suppose the calendar is partially your work? Thanks, I really enjoy it!!
eggert Vivaldi Team
Yes it can look a bit weird when it shows like this. But we feel that using the space to show more of the event data instead of truncating it to fit a fixed column width is the better choice, even if it looks unusual.
I'm happy to hear that you are liking it, we have put a lot of work into it and more things to come.
I started using calendar and mail as soon as they appeared in the stable release. I completely see the logic of having calendar, mail and browser in one app. However I stopped using the calendar almost at once precisely because of the moving columns. And because I stopped using the calendar I also stopped using the mail, because I switched both of those back to emClient - ironically exactly because I see the benefit of having them all in one app.
This design choice is, to put it as kindly as possible, very eccentric. No other calendar I have ever used does this because showing more of the data is simply not the better choice. Why not? Well one use case is that I have a meeting which I have to attend, but is of no real importance to me, and the organiser always creates a really long title (including the Zoom room & password!) and then a full agenda with notes in the event notes field. When I tried the Vivaldi calendar this always changed my calendar so that it dominated the week, even though the meeting itself is a minor irritant in my actual week.
It made the week unreadable. I could no longer get a view of my week at a glance. It is far from just an aesthetic issue for me. Having said that I am waiting with impatience for this issue to be recognised and fixed so that I can once again try using Vivaldi as a one stop app.
I note though that the replies from the team are from 2020 so either other people like me have just silently switched to another app, or the take-up for the calendar has not been very large, or I am in a very small minority.
I keep coming back to check in the hope that the original promise of the calendar will come to fruition.
In case its not obvious this is another request for the calendar team to recognise that some people at least find this approach to displaying events very difficult to work with and would dearly like an option to check to set the columns to fixed width.
@owenkelly said in Fix Width for week view and panel:
This design choice is, to put it as kindly as possible, very eccentric.
It was and I also reported this once as VB-78722 (confirmed), but I don't see this issue anymore. Both in the full calendar view as well as in the panel, the column width stays stable regardless of how long an event title I enter. Where do you see this happening?
You can reduce the amount of data shown using the view selection
Hi,
I went back and reactivated the mail and calendar sections. Here is a screenshot of a recent week in Vivaldi:
As you can see the days all have different widths even though the display is set to minimal and none of them have very long titles. On busier weeks this has proved really counter-productive. "Looking at a glance" becomes impossible.
I gave a wrong answer: My setting was monthly instead of weekly. In weekly view it is the same as @owenkelly showed us.