Save drafts locally when closing them
It would be nice if drafts would just remain in the drafts folder when closing the respective tab.
jon Vivaldi Team
@jumpsq said in Save drafts locally when closing them:
@jumpsq , that is how it is supposed to work. If it does not, there is a bug there. Please report.
It seems this just needs some more seconds than I gave it and it is just not saved instantly but after 10 (?) seconds.
Some mod may just want to close this thread then, please
// Yeah, I am just used to the
every input is savedfor M2, so that caught me by surprise that after closing, the mail was just gone.
jon Vivaldi Team
@jumpsq said in Save drafts locally when closing them:
Some mod may just want to close this thread then, please
@jumpsq , I believe we are trying to find a balance as to not saving too seldom and not too often. I am sure we can improve there as well, but I have never seen a problem there myself.
My draft does not get saved. I think it used to work in the past but not any more.
using Vivaldi 3.8.2254.3 (Official Build) (64-bit) for Linux
The tab name changes to draft after a few seconds but I don't see my Drafts in the draft folder, also when I close the tab.
@jumpsq said in Save drafts locally when closing them:
Yeah, I am just used to the every input is saved for M2
Yeah, for a local drafts folder, that's what I expect. If not and only done at a certain interval, I expect an implicit save when closing the tab.
For IMAP draft folder support, the way Thunderbird does it is fine. There's a user-configurable auto-save interval and an explicit save button on the compose toolbar.
hstoellinger
@burnout426 Has there been any movement regarding this aspect?
@hstoellinger Will have to test when I get a chance and get back with you.
Testing in Vivaldi Snapshot 5.7.2921.41 64-bit on Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.1194) with 2 IMAP accounts (Vivaldi Mail and Gmail).
Drafts are never saved to the IMAP drafts folder for the account as far as I can tell. They're saved to the local All Messages/Drafts view (which I normally have hidden) though.
I don't know if Vivaldi drafts are getting updated instantly with every single change to the message you're composing like I previously suggested they should be, but it's happening super fast for me. I'm not seeing draft saving only happening after 10 second intervals etc. I can type a "b" and hit ctrl + w super fast to close the tab really fast and the draft in All Messages/Drafts is still updated. I didn't try with pasting a large clipboard of text and then quickly hitting ctrl + w though.
So, things seem to be work pretty decently in my case.
Agreed. My only criticism here is that I like to create a draft to remind myself that there is a message to be answered, but I will close it right away. I need to wait ~10 seconds before the reply / a new message is registered as a draft, otherwise it's just gone.
