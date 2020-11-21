I just transferred the google-keep notes to Vivaldi and I installed Davx5 (from Fdroid) to be able to connect my contacts and my calendar events to the contact and calendar applications of LineageOS.

I had to do some research to get there and I guess it's not accessible to beginners or those who want it to work right away by simply filling the email address and the password fields.

Vivaldi should offer Android applications that connect very simply.

The Etar calendar can be a good base, and also the contact application from lineageos.

Also a separated app for Notes could be nice.

Seeing 5 vivaldi applications on the playstore, a beginner would understand that this is an alternative ecosystem to Google applications.