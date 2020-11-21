On desktop or mobile

When opening a browser or opening many tabs

Slow computers or smartphones

It takes a long time to load the tabs you want to see right away.

(In severe cases, it stutters and stops.)

So, to optimize the processor load

Prioritize tabs to load (like CPU I/O scheduler)

It is judged that lowering the workload (delayed loading) is good.

It measures the screen frame rate or CPU load

Start loading from the latest tab to increase responsiveness

It would be nice to carefully load the background tabs one by one when the display FPS rate or CPU is free.

This will also help drain the battery.