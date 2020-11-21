CPU/FPS active load (freezing prevention)
On desktop or mobile
When opening a browser or opening many tabs
Slow computers or smartphones
It takes a long time to load the tabs you want to see right away.
(In severe cases, it stutters and stops.)
So, to optimize the processor load
Prioritize tabs to load (like CPU I/O scheduler)
It is judged that lowering the workload (delayed loading) is good.
It measures the screen frame rate or CPU load
Start loading from the latest tab to increase responsiveness
It would be nice to carefully load the background tabs one by one when the display FPS rate or CPU is free.
This will also help drain the battery.
