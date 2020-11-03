@Ayespy said in Being able to close a window with a lot of tabs and then reopen the window with all the tabs in it.:

Because if you to that, you are essentially crashing Vivaldi and it won't save tabs

What? Not with a proper restart. That should cause all apps to exit/terminate correctly. Unless you get a notification during shutdown that a program is preventing the system from shutting down and choose to force close it. I just tested this on Windows and, as I have Vivaldi to configured to start with last session, all my tabs were restored. If you're fixing the system to shutdown rather than issuing a restart command, then yes, that's like crashing Vivaldi. But still, after a crash Vivaldi has restored my tabs. Although admittedly it's been quite some time since Vivaldi crashed on me, the closest I've gotten to an outright crash in a long time has been terminating the process via my task manager.

I'm streaming election news right now, but I'll test this tomorrow to verify things still with this way. It'd be cool if Vivaldi's clock had an alarm function that would popup a link or links to open at that time.