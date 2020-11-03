Being able to close a window with a lot of tabs and then reopen the window with all the tabs in it.
Like if I needed to restart my laptop and I've had tabs open for a long while, I'd like to be able to reopen them easily without spending ages looking for the date and time I initially opened each website.
Pesala Ambassador
@ronablue Try Settings, General, Startup with, Last Session.
@ronablue I do not understand why this is a problem for you. This default V setting is supposed to do exactly that... & has done so for me, reliably, for many years.
TabFern extension will help u on that
If you mean a code a window while another window is open, this is also possible. The window should appear in the trash bin. The trash bin holds a maximum of 25 items -- which would be individual tabs that are closed, or a window. The closed window will appear as a folder, so you could restore just selected tabs from that window, or the entire thing.
@ronablue "...restart my laptop..." is a wild card. Do you mean restart your laptop without first closing Vivaldi? Because if you to that, you are essentially crashing Vivaldi and it won't save tabs. How is it that you mean restarting is a part of this scenario?
What? Not with a proper restart. That should cause all apps to exit/terminate correctly. Unless you get a notification during shutdown that a program is preventing the system from shutting down and choose to force close it. I just tested this on Windows and, as I have Vivaldi to configured to start with last session, all my tabs were restored. If you're fixing the system to shutdown rather than issuing a restart command, then yes, that's like crashing Vivaldi. But still, after a crash Vivaldi has restored my tabs. Although admittedly it's been quite some time since Vivaldi crashed on me, the closest I've gotten to an outright crash in a long time has been terminating the process via my task manager.
I'm streaming election news right now, but I'll test this tomorrow to verify things still with this way. It'd be cool if Vivaldi's clock had an alarm function that would popup a link or links to open at that time.
Hi,
If it's related to Bin, there's a Bug.
But,
The Mod and SessionBuddy helps, even working fine.
"Off Topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan and even create a Template Profile.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Back up | Reset
