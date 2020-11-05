I like having the tabs vertical on the side but the UI can be further optimized for widescreen monitors where vertical space is valuable. Currently, when you use vertical tabs, the URL bar and the UI title bar are still blocking websites to use the entire vertical space. I would therefore like to propose an option to fully move the browser UI to the side as illustrated on the image below.

Basically, you have a bar with the width of the vertical tab bar, and the URL bar is added to the bar. Initially, the URL bar has the same width as the tab bar but when you select (focus) the URL bar, it animates to a wider state like on the image. The same with the buttons. These can be extended by clicking on a button by which the buttons flow over the browser window.

This UI even has some additional possibilities:

Hide the browser UI title to get additional vertical space. This means that the UI buttons (close maximize and minimize) are also placed on the bar on the right.

If there are more tabs than can be displayed and scrolling is needed, pinned tabs can be set to always stay visible so the none pinned tabs scroll under the pinned tabs. Note that the hatch on the pinned tab is custom CSS.

It should just be added to the address bar settings to place the address bar on the right or left.

I would like to know what you all think about this proposed option. I think that UI optimizations like this can promote the usage of Vivaldi on widescreen monitors compared to other browser.

Collapsed URL bar and buttons



Expanded URl bar and buttons when selected (focused on)

