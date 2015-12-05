Vivaldi constant freezing
I am running Vivaldi (latest snapshot) on Windows 10 and it is simply impossible for me to keep running it. It is freezing after 5 minutes or thereabouts and I have to kill it using Task Manager. Even after uninstalling and reinstalling, nothing seems to change.
To get a clearer picture of the scope of the problem, is there anything consistent within Vivaldi at the times it freezes? e.g.:
Are you almost always on a particular webpage?
Do you have multiple tabs open (if so, how many)?
Are you using extensions (Adblock, etc)?
Have you tried clearing cached files (open speed dial > History > Clear browsing data > select "the beginning of time" at box near the top, check the box at "Cached images and files", then click the "Clear browsing data" button)
Do you always have a video-playing tab open when a freeze occurs?
… and so on?
Also, has Vivaldi ever worked on your Win10 system without a freeze problem, or did it just start recently?
I have been noticing freezing on Twitter when videos (or Vines) appear in a timeline and Soundcloud, although I am not sure what triggers freezing on Soundcloud. I am also running Windows 10.
Yes I noticed this too, not on twitter, but on different websites. It doesn't seem to handle HTML5 videos very well.
Hi Blackbird,
Thanks for the feedback. The latest freeze occurred when I was in tumbl.com. I suspect HTML 5 could be the cause of the freezing as the site has animations. It does freeze in Facebook which has a lot of similar content. to answer the other questions:
- The count of tabs does not seem to make a difference. Today I only had 3 tabs open
- No addons are installed
- This is a brand new installation so there is no cache to clean
- Vivaldi used to work well in Win10 until about a week ago.
Latest Update - 10th Dec
Installed Snapshot 1.0.344.5 and some stability seems to have been injected in. It worked for an hour and then froze. An improvement but why should it freeze at all?
Firefox still rules.
Ok. How do I shut down Vivaldi hardware acceleration? What is Vivaldi's about:config equivalent?
OK. Not sure if this is the right thing to do:
Modified the command to: "C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi-beta\Application\vivaldi.exe" –disable-gpu --disable-software-rasterizer
Opened Vivaldi advanced settings: chrome://flags/ and set the following values:
-Override software rendering list = Disabled
Hardware Acceleration is in the System settings:-
chrome://settings/search#accel
The URL will change itself to vivaldi://settings/search#accel, a URL that won't 'work' so you use chrome:// first.
I made the change and now the browser is about useless. Any page with animation simply wont scroll. That cannot be the long-term solution.
Same issue.
Freezes a lot on Twitter when scrolling.
The freezing is back. I am now rungin 1.0.390.3 (Developer Build) (64-bit) and things had atsbli\ed for a while. Now, FB, Twitter etc are freezing every few minutes.
gabrielwoj
This started to happen after the "big" update for Windows 10. I don't know if it was a Service Pack, but few days ago, there was an update that required me to restart the machine several times, and Windows would be updated in the boot process (before the Start Screen). After I updated, several minor things changed in Windows itself.
I wasn't having any problem with Vivaldi before the update, but now I do. I had this problem in several pages:
Youtube - Cannot load any video;
Gamebanana - Pages doesn't load correctly and you can't scroll down;
Facebook - Can't do anything;
Steam Powered (Store) - Can't scroll down the page (on a game page).
When this happens, I can't refresh any of the pages above. The other pages not affected doesn't cause the refresh to freeze or any of the other issues listed above.
My Windows 10 is 64-bits, and it's "Home Single-Language" edition.
Thanks.
The developers need to clean up their act. This has been happening for months now. Firefox, the browser I wanted to move away from hardly gets this kind of bugs.
The problem is embedded in Chromium. The developers didn't break it, but are tying to fix it. You need to pull your head out and look at the sunshine.
So, this is something that all Chromium browsers are experiencing? I don't really use other Chromium browsers much, which is why I'm asking. I did use Opera 34 up until the release of 35 though, and that had quite a frequent amount of freezes, not as much as Vivaldi, but enough that it wasn't quite right. I then tried Firefox a few weeks ago, and there were no freezes or crashes of any kind, and everything worked like it should.
I wonder if this problem had occurred since Chromium 45.
Anyway, I do know that there is a problem with Vivaldi freezing, and freezing a bit more often than ChrOpera did, so Vivaldi probably freezes a bit more often than other Chromium browsers. I experience freezes a few times a day, and a crash is uncommon, but I really can't wait till this gets handled.
I've been bug reporting once in a while at some sites that do tend to freeze, whenever they freeze. There is a bit of a pattern, but it's not only some specific sites, it could happen with any site. Therefore, I'm going to try reporting each site I find freezing constantly to Vivaldi so they can find a common denominator between them that is causing the problem, whether it's a Vivaldi problem or a Chromium problem.
Sites tend to freeze, but are not limited to, these kind of sites:
- Soundcloud
- Blog/news articles you read on any site, usually when they have a video in them. Some times I have to delete the last task in the task manager a few times because the site froze more than once. And I like to read information and watch videos without it freezing.
- Could even be any site I found on a Google search, and they don't really have to have any similarities between them.
Really, it could be any site that could crash. And sometimes, if I click somewhere too much, or try navigating with keyboard buttons a bit too many times, the site suddenly freezes, like I input too many things and froze it myself.
So, is this a Chromium problem or a Vivaldi problem? Can't wait till it gets fixed.
It's a Chromium problem that is made somewhat worse by the way Vivaldi's UI interacts with Chromium.
Chrome and Opera to it, too, but not as much (Opera more than Chrome). It will get fixed.
Okay, I hope it gets addressed soon. It is ruining the experience of an otherwise brilliant browser.
I need this fixed for Viv to become my main.
Guys, there are simple workaround for Twitter and Facebook.
Facebook - Click on the arrow on Facebook's blue ribbon and then select the "Settings" option from the drop-down menu that appears. From there, click on the "Videos" heading on the left side of the Setting menu to find the "Auto-Play Videos" option.
Twitter - Select the "Settings" option from the user account icon in Twitter's header. The "Video Autoplay" option is located under the Setting menu's "Content" heading.