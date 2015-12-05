@Ayespy:

@muiruri: The developers need to clean up their act. This has been happening for months now. Firefox, the browser I wanted to move away from hardly gets this kind of bugs. The problem is embedded in Chromium. The developers didn't break it, but are tying to fix it. You need to pull your head out and look at the sunshine.

So, this is something that all Chromium browsers are experiencing? I don't really use other Chromium browsers much, which is why I'm asking. I did use Opera 34 up until the release of 35 though, and that had quite a frequent amount of freezes, not as much as Vivaldi, but enough that it wasn't quite right. I then tried Firefox a few weeks ago, and there were no freezes or crashes of any kind, and everything worked like it should.

I wonder if this problem had occurred since Chromium 45.

Anyway, I do know that there is a problem with Vivaldi freezing, and freezing a bit more often than ChrOpera did, so Vivaldi probably freezes a bit more often than other Chromium browsers. I experience freezes a few times a day, and a crash is uncommon, but I really can't wait till this gets handled.

I've been bug reporting once in a while at some sites that do tend to freeze, whenever they freeze. There is a bit of a pattern, but it's not only some specific sites, it could happen with any site. Therefore, I'm going to try reporting each site I find freezing constantly to Vivaldi so they can find a common denominator between them that is causing the problem, whether it's a Vivaldi problem or a Chromium problem.

Sites tend to freeze, but are not limited to, these kind of sites:

Facebook

Soundcloud

Blog/news articles you read on any site, usually when they have a video in them. Some times I have to delete the last task in the task manager a few times because the site froze more than once. And I like to read information and watch videos without it freezing.

Could even be any site I found on a Google search, and they don't really have to have any similarities between them.

Really, it could be any site that could crash. And sometimes, if I click somewhere too much, or try navigating with keyboard buttons a bit too many times, the site suddenly freezes, like I input too many things and froze it myself.

So, is this a Chromium problem or a Vivaldi problem? Can't wait till it gets fixed.