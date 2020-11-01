Normally, when a web panel is opened, the web page it contains remains open even when the web panel is closed. This means that, for example, Whatsapp web doesn't need to load everytime I reopen the web panel, and notifications work without having to keep it open.

I noticed tho that when I open a video in fullscreen mode, all the web panels need to be reloaded when opened. Basically, after exiting fullscreen mode and openening, for example, the Whatsapp web panel, I have to wait for it to load and reconnect to my phone. Being a user that watches loads of YouTube videos, this is a bit tedious and annoying. Also, I think this might make notifications not work while in fullscreen mode.

Probably this is due to the fact that the side panel bar gets hidden in fullscreen mode. Infact I can reproduce the same thing just by hiding and showing again the panel bar. I get that when the panel bar gets hidden manually it is sensible to close the processes underlying the web panels, but it would be nice if this wasn't the case when an user is simply in fullscreen mode.