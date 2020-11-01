SS23: smart add to bookmarks suggestions
-
vivaldisuggestions
Suggestion (SS): 23 Classification: Bookmarks
PRIORITY IN MY OPINION: 5 on a scale from 1 (low) to 10 (high)
i already reported you the auto bookmark feature based on specific rules i configure (see edge discussion: https://link.ws/addbookmark1). now another cool option is smart suggestions. If vivaldi detects that all (or most) of the subfolders inside a
a_a1
a_a2
a_a3
always contain same domain, but with different web addresses, you should show us the folder A once we click choose other folders (inside add bookmark). This means we don’t need to scroll every time to the folder A (or using other methods to reach folder A). You should show us directly folder A. Then we simply select a subfolder or we create a new subfolders.
PS: this only once we activate the option “smart bookmarks suggestions” inside setting. please avoid to add this as default setting.
Previous posts are only available at https://link.ws/edgesuggestions (or chromium before i started to write on edge), because i need to adapt such post to vivaldi, before i can post it. New posts will be available at brave, chrome, edge and vivaldi at the same time (by removing available features in specific browser). Other 10+ chromium based devs have access to edge list too. I will use edge title, so it’s easier for me to track it.
Another problem is that vivaldi seems to allow only 1 suggestion per post... which complicate the things a lot.
Please tell me if i really need to submit 1 suggestion or i can submit a group of suggestions for the same topic.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@vivaldisuggestions said in SS23: smart add to bookmarks suggestions:
Another problem is that vivaldi seems to allow only 1 suggestions per posts... which complicate the things a lot.
Adding more than one suggestion per post complicates things a lot for others. Not only for users who might want to vote for one of multiple requests, but also for moderators/community managers who need to mark a request and move it when it has been implemented, or if it is a duplicate.
It is important to follow the guidelines in: Help on Feature Requests.
- Use a Concise Title All topics here are suggestions. SS23 means nothing to anyone else. What does “Smart” means? A better title might be: Add Bookmarks to Folders based on URL Matching
- Priority is decided by the developers. If the request receives a lot of upvotes that might help to make it a higher priority so it pays to format the request clearly and as concisely as you can. tldr
- If we need to read another link to understand the request, the description is useless
- Post in the right category. Since this is a request for Bookmarks, that is where it belongs. If you can fix the other problems, a moderator can move it for you.
- If requests are closely related, and subsets of the main request, they can be included. Obviously, you don't need another request in the Settings category to enable/disable smart bookmarking.
-
vivaldisuggestions
- SS23 is used on all websites for better reverse search if i need to modify things in batch.
1b) your title is not related to this suggestions (but more to the other suggestion). smart in such case means automatically done via browser without need to do myself.
- i wrote that: this is my opinion of priority. i know vivaldi is based on votes.
- you don't need to read, if you are not interested to know about autobookmark.
- ok
- SS23 is used on all websites for better reverse search if i need to modify things in batch.
-
Pesala Ambassador
- You should bookmark and tag your own topics for reverse searching. It only detracts from the effectiveness of your request if you use it in the title. Nobody else needs it but you.
- Likewise with the priority
- By tldr I meant that people won't read your request if it is too long or complicated, so you won't get any support for it, nor the attention of the developers. I took the trouble to read your request and look at the links as you're new here and obviously not familiar with the forum.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests