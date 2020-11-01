Suggestion (SS): 23 Classification: Bookmarks

PRIORITY IN MY OPINION: 5 on a scale from 1 (low) to 10 (high)

i already reported you the auto bookmark feature based on specific rules i configure (see edge discussion: https://link.ws/addbookmark1). now another cool option is smart suggestions. If vivaldi detects that all (or most) of the subfolders inside a

a_a1

a_a2

a_a3

always contain same domain, but with different web addresses, you should show us the folder A once we click choose other folders (inside add bookmark). This means we don’t need to scroll every time to the folder A (or using other methods to reach folder A). You should show us directly folder A. Then we simply select a subfolder or we create a new subfolders.

PS: this only once we activate the option “smart bookmarks suggestions” inside setting. please avoid to add this as default setting.

Previous posts are only available at https://link.ws/edgesuggestions (or chromium before i started to write on edge), because i need to adapt such post to vivaldi, before i can post it. New posts will be available at brave, chrome, edge and vivaldi at the same time (by removing available features in specific browser). Other 10+ chromium based devs have access to edge list too. I will use edge title, so it’s easier for me to track it.

Another problem is that vivaldi seems to allow only 1 suggestion per post... which complicate the things a lot.

Please tell me if i really need to submit 1 suggestion or i can submit a group of suggestions for the same topic.