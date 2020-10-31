Support for css 'target-new: tab' property
paul1149
I use the Stylus extension to add CSS properties to web pages, generally to make them easier to read.
There is a property,
target-new: tabthat would convert a site's links to open in a new tab. This would be very convenient for me for link aggregator sites in particular. But it seems no browser supports the property yet. Is there any chance V. could?
paul1149
@paul1149 said in Support for css 'target-new: tab' property:
target-new: tab
Thank you. I guess I'm out of luck, as this has been around since 2004.
