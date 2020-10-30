@Hadden89 no, this only if they don't add the normal box 10x 30 for example.

i copy what i wrote to vivaldi email support

normally i ask all developer to do that

i hope you will avoid to implement chrome://flags/#extensions-toolbar-menu remotion at all (so you need to keep such option like i wrote https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=1124878&hotlist_id=9983&sort= rank -ID or https://old.reddit.com/r/chrome/comments/jd14kw/suggestions_backup_all_chrome_based_browser/ or other)

but this is not in your case. such option would improve a lot how you manage extension. i still hope you can improve that without adding this ** button.

where is the problem? with a lot of extension you make only chaos and we cannot see the extension at all (we just see these in the extension toolbar, and we don't see all extension too). so please add — menu box option like all other chrome browser (except canary and opera that removed it due to chrome://flags/#extensions-toolbar-menu). in such way i can manage even 100-200 extension... and please add a 10-12x Y box, not 6xY like edge.

the answer:

Regarding extensions, if you go to Settings > Address Bar > Extension Visibility and enable 'Exapand Hidden Extensions to Drop-Down Menu' then, depending on the toggle option, either all or only hidden extensions will be visible in a drop-down menu with 13 icons per line.