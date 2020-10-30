Hi,

In the Downloads panel, next to download link is an icon which reads "restart" on mouse hover and opens the link in new tab which in turn captures the download again. Why would someone want to capture the same download again ?

Download links expire after a few hours so resuming downloads beyond that time frame isn't possible anymore.

Wouldn't it be more helpful that instead of opening the download link, Vivaldi opens the referrer page from which the download link was captured to acquire the "fresh" link to resume the downloads ? This will guarantee resumeable downloads across different session, very useful for people like me who download big files all day.

Moreover, the field for the download link in the download panel is not editable. If it was, it would be possible to replace current link with a mirror link for the same file to either resume a broken download or change the download server altogether to get better speeds etc.

Please consider this suggestion and implement it if possible and I'll be the happiest boy in the world.

Thank you.