Hi, I know the computer version of Vivaldi has a shortcut to allow you to delete individually the inputs Vivaldi has recorded as a semi-automatic input, from a field. I think this does not exist on mobile, I searched but I didn't find. Also I tried to delete them from my computer's Vivaldi browser, and even though they are on the same account with synchronisation, it appears it doesn't count. Maybe my phone gives back these informations when it connects, I don't know...

Also, if I ask that, it's because I often go to a website where there is a captcha field where I have to input 3 random characters. And Vivaldi saves them, which is really useless, so I'd like to select that field and tell Vivaldi to not record the content of this specific field, without having to cut the whole function.