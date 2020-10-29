Multiple tab view like brave or chrome
-
souravchak008
In multiple tab view window tab tiles are small and uncomfortable to reach, I mean where we can swipe close tabs, please make it easier like brave or chrome
-
I agree. On my old phone I had an old version of CM Browser and it had a great tab switcher. The tile view window is so exhausting to use with a big phone that I skip it.
-
There are actually a lot of good things about Vivaldi's tab switcher for which the Chromium version isn't great. If the user is trying to close lots of tabs at once, the layout Vivaldi uses is definitely superior. Thankfully, I no longer have to do that manually as I make use of tab stacks/groups -- which is another thing that Vivaldi's layout handles better. The non-overlapping tabs make identifying individual tabs vs tab stacks much easier, as well a seeing more tabs simultaneously.
If such a feature is implemented, I hope it becomes an option because Vivaldi's tab switcher was one of the improvements, in my view, when I first began using it.
@souravchak008 said in Multiple tab view like brave or chrome:
swipe close tabs
Have you enabled this option?
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests