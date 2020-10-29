There are actually a lot of good things about Vivaldi's tab switcher for which the Chromium version isn't great. If the user is trying to close lots of tabs at once, the layout Vivaldi uses is definitely superior. Thankfully, I no longer have to do that manually as I make use of tab stacks/groups -- which is another thing that Vivaldi's layout handles better. The non-overlapping tabs make identifying individual tabs vs tab stacks much easier, as well a seeing more tabs simultaneously.

If such a feature is implemented, I hope it becomes an option because Vivaldi's tab switcher was one of the improvements, in my view, when I first began using it.

@souravchak008 said in Multiple tab view like brave or chrome:

swipe close tabs

Have you enabled this option?