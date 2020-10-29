For the themes with background colors that are above a certain gray level, the white outer glow on the favicon seems to be disabled. This is a problem when:

You want the accent color from the active page to color the tab, you want to use a lighter background color, and the favicon itself contains no border (i.e. the Google logo itself contains a white border)

Depending on the favicon, this often makes the outer layer or even the entire icon invisible.

See the following screenshots for comparison:

What I suggest is to either: