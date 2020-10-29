Design issue: enable favicon outer glow by default
charlescheng
For the themes with background colors that are above a certain gray level, the white outer glow on the favicon seems to be disabled. This is a problem when:
- You want the accent color from the active page to color the tab,
- you want to use a lighter background color, and
- the favicon itself contains no border (i.e. the Google logo itself contains a white border)
Depending on the favicon, this often makes the outer layer or even the entire icon invisible.
See the following screenshots for comparison:
What I suggest is to either:
- Make themes where outer glow is on regardless of the background color
- Make the outer glow a separate option
@charlescheng This tends to happen with sites without a background/border or flat favicons...
I keep this little mod as a workaround
#tabs-container .favicon {background: white;}but, yeah is a very very old UX design issue. Others workarounds/solutions/similar requests were proposed too.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Themes on
