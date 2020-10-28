Greetings!

So for context: I'm one of those pesky vim users that want to do everything with the keyboard.

I often find myself typing something into the quick command box, only to then have to use the arrow keys to select the option I want, which is more often than not more convenient than typing it out exactly.

Having to lift my hands from HJKL really annoys me though, and I'd much prefer to be able to just select an option using the J and K keys somehow.

Since these keys are obviously used for typing, here's a few ideas:

Ctrl+J and Ctrl+K to move up and down

and to move up and down F2 to un-focus the search field (Currently this completely closes the dialogue), then J and K to move up and down

Ideally though, I would love to see the following configurable keybindings:

Close Quick Commands bar (defaulting to F2 , just like opening)

, just like opening) Unfocus Quick Commands search field (defaulting to ESC , maybe? I'd rebind this to Ctrl+[ for myself)

, maybe? I'd rebind this to for myself) Next Quick Command (defaulting to Down Arrow)

Previous Quick Command (defaulting to Up Arrow)

I imagine this would be somewhat difficult because these keybindings could clash with other bindings, specially things like Escape, or opening/closing QuickCommands if they're bound to the same key. I don't know if it's an option to just allow keybindings to clash and give a warning, but either way, that's a different discussion.