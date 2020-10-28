Quick Commands Navigation
-
DarkWiiPlayer
Greetings!
So for context: I'm one of those pesky vim users that want to do everything with the keyboard.
I often find myself typing something into the quick command box, only to then have to use the arrow keys to select the option I want, which is more often than not more convenient than typing it out exactly.
Having to lift my hands from HJKL really annoys me though, and I'd much prefer to be able to just select an option using the
Jand
Kkeys somehow.
Since these keys are obviously used for typing, here's a few ideas:
Ctrl+Jand
Ctrl+Kto move up and down
F2to un-focus the search field (Currently this completely closes the dialogue), then
Jand
Kto move up and down
Ideally though, I would love to see the following configurable keybindings:
- Close Quick Commands bar (defaulting to
F2, just like opening)
- Unfocus Quick Commands search field (defaulting to
ESC, maybe? I'd rebind this to
Ctrl+[for myself)
- Next Quick Command (defaulting to Down Arrow)
- Previous Quick Command (defaulting to Up Arrow)
I imagine this would be somewhat difficult because these keybindings could clash with other bindings, specially things like Escape, or opening/closing QuickCommands if they're bound to the same key. I don't know if it's an option to just allow keybindings to clash and give a warning, but either way, that's a different discussion.
-
-
I second this. Quick Commands can be made even more useful by having shortcut keys to open the first 10 result. For example Alt+1 to open the 1st result, Alt+2 the second and so on.
-
Have you tried AutoHotkey scripting?
-
@aqm said in Quick Commands Navigation:
Have you tried AutoKey/AutoHotkey scripting?
I just tried the following AutoHotKey. Useful even in address bar :smiling_face_with_open_mouth:
#IfWinActive, ahk_exe vivaldi.exe ^j::Send {down} ^k::Send {up} #IfWinActive
-
I would additionally prefer the quick command window to foucs on the tab you are currently in. This way typing in a URL for this tab is much quicker
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests