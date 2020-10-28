Can we increase resolution of Speed Dial on Android?
nellaiseemai
I dont know whether there is a way to do this? As of now for many websites the resolution of the speed dial is very poor. I searched the forum but could not find whether this was asked before. If it was already asked I will remove this post.
Thanks
Nellai
mib2berlin Soprano
@nellaiseemai
Hi, as workaround you can load the page and the icon looks much better but I use small icons. I would more call it a bug instead of a missing feature but was not to important enough for me to report it.
Cheers, mib
nellaiseemai
Small or big icons both look bad even after opening those websites from speed dial on Android.
mib2berlin Soprano
@nellaiseemai
Not for me, looks fine except the links I never opened on Anfroid.
Do you meant the blurry render of LuxCoreRe... icon, for example?
Cheers, mib
@nellaiseemai Which icons are you talking about? They're are 3 different kinds of Speed Dial icons on Vivaldi Android.
I'm kind of curious how Vivaldi determines the color of the large icons. It changes seemingly at random.
Here's when I just loaded the Speed Dial.
Then I visited the Washington Post & it changed color.
Then I visited the New York Times and the WP changed color again.
I've seen pages change when visited, and I've seen pages change when other sites are visited, and I've seen both happen or neither. Weird.
Edit: No issues auth the resolution though.
With the smaller ones, it's probably just a result of the website itself. When I first switched to small, Vivaldi, the post & the times were all low resolution. I visited each site and they became high resolution. I visited the Arch Linux site, and it didn't change. So Vivaldi is pulling down higher resolution images, if the site is offering them properly.
Just for completeness, with the list, it's the same as the small.
