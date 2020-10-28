last edited by BoneTone

@nellaiseemai Which icons are you talking about? They're are 3 different kinds of Speed Dial icons on Vivaldi Android.

I'm kind of curious how Vivaldi determines the color of the large icons. It changes seemingly at random.

Here's when I just loaded the Speed Dial.

Then I visited the Washington Post & it changed color.

Then I visited the New York Times and the WP changed color again.

I've seen pages change when visited, and I've seen pages change when other sites are visited, and I've seen both happen or neither. Weird.

Edit: No issues auth the resolution though.