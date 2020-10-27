Solved how to disable the volume pop up thing?
so i recently updated vivaldi and then everytime i adjust the volume a stupid large ass popup appears in the left top corner of whatever i'm doing's window. it's very similar to the popup that appears when you adjust the volume in crappy softwares like the new windows groove music or their new video player. vivaldi browser always have been being cracking awesome and kicking asses, but this new update have this annoying sucking crap, i just want to get rid of this stupid thing, thanks in advance
@qisso Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
This is a built-in Windows feature, and it's actually hard to disable in Windows itself.
The only thing that's changed is that Vivaldi started supporting this feature, but it's nothing to do with Vivaldi.
To disable, there's a flag:
vivaldi://flags/#hardware-media-key-handling
However, I believe this also disables hardware media keys completely.
@qisso you have to complain to microsoft for that, as it's win10 doing that.
Pesala Ambassador
@qisso It is not a big issue. Just ignore it for 5 seconds and it will disappear.
attilaiskander
attilaiskander
Contrary to the "solution" this is NOT a feature controlled by windows.
If it were, then the same thing would happen with other browsers.
..
This is NOT JUST a bug and, but ALSO a security failure.
If Vivaldi is minimized, it should NOT do popups UNLESS ALLOWED. And said popups should be blockable!
This is not a built in windows feature. Just open a Vivaldi windows and type in the address bar: vivaldi://flags
Type in the search box: Hardware media.
At the top you see "Hardware Media Key Handeling". Then just disable it.
@izri It is a built-in windows feature. Disabling the hardware media key feature will stop Vivaldi from interpreting play/pause/skip (hardware media) keys, but it won't get rid of the volume popup.
@LonM For instance, if i have a video playing in Youtube and pause the video and start to play a game, during the game without disabling that Hardware Media Key Handeling option, and adjusting volume for the game in the game, i see that annyoing volume pop-up in the upper left of the screen. When disabled, i only see the regular Windows volume indicator.
So i don't know what you mean with it doesn't get rid of the volume pop up.
@izri I misunderstood your initial post. You meant the media indicator, not the volume popup itself. Disabling the media feature in vivaldi means vivaldi won't register things like played videos. But other apps may still register media into the popup, if they are configured to do so.