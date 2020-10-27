Hi All,

It already happened to me a few times before, I'm not sure how it happened by mistake but I accidently clicked the "close all tabs" and closed like 40 tabs...

(I probably tried to open android's top bar by swipe from top and it opened the 3 dot menu and hit the close all tabs, I repeated it now..)

The undo at the bottom quickly disappears before I understood what happened.

So the feature request:

Confirm like "do you wish to close all tabs?" Retroactive Undo button somewhere, perhaps in the recent tabs page or even in an easier and quicker to find like the menu in the vivaldi icon on top right.

Thank you!