So as a trader I nearly always want to see the value of the ticker (asset) I'm trading eg bitcoin which is shown in the tab name for Trading View but when I watch stuff in fullscreen I can't see the tab bar.

Is it possible to make a version of fullscreen that keeps the tab bar visible? or some other genius solution that can show ticker values over the top of fullscreen media?

PS:

Thanks from the Trading Community, not sure if you're aware but the tab tiling feature saves so many people money, Trading View charges minimum like $40 a month for the ability to have two charts side by side, tab tiling allows us to do it for free.