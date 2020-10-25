See TABS while in fullscreen (request from a trader)
-
So as a trader I nearly always want to see the value of the ticker (asset) I'm trading eg bitcoin which is shown in the tab name for Trading Viewbut when I watch stuff in fullscreen I can't see the tab bar.
Is it possible to make a version of fullscreen that keeps the tab bar visible? or some other genius solution that can show ticker values over the top of fullscreen media?
PS:
Thanks from the Trading Community, not sure if you're aware but the tab tiling feature saves so many people money, Trading View charges minimum like $40 a month for the ability to have two charts side by side, tab tiling allows us to do it for free.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@snakedoc You can show the Tab Bar in Fullscreen mode (F11), but not on top of fullscreen video. Go to Settings, Keyboard, View, and set a shortcut to show/hide the Tab Bar.
It is also possible to use Picture-in-Picture mode, but the maximum size is about 90% of fullscreen (1745x981 on a 1920 x 1080 monitor).
-
Pesala Ambassador
@snakedoc Does my workaround suit your needs?
Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests