Open a link in a new tab in Vivaldi is a one step process on a Mac, simply Option-click the link.

But, the new tab does not have the focus. Yes, you can achieve the result by right-clicking the link and then selecting from a menu, but that is two steps.

Safari/Mac has an option to give new tabs the focus, so when you Option-click a link, it opens in a new tab WITH focus. One step only. This is especially useful for reading results from a search. Using two steps every time adds up. With the option to give a new tab the focus, it becomes a single step process, as it is in Safari/Mac.