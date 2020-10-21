It's me again! I would like to invite the Vivaldi team to think about a modest implementation of the functionality for similar chromium extensions such as Clearurls and Neat URL. The main idea of the function is to remove advertising tags from Google, Yandex, Amazon and Facebook from links (there may be some other large ad networks).

Example of a link with google ad labels:

https://somelinks.com/somepage?utm_medium=cpc&utm_source=google&utm_campaign={campaignid}&utm_content={adgroupid}&utm_term={targetid}

These tags help Google and other ad networks track user transitions between pages, and also helps to identify the user even when using some ad blocker with trackers blocking.

For example, here is a list of tags that AdGuard removes from any links:

utm_source,utm_medium,utm_term,utm_campaign,utm_content,utm_name,utm_cid,utm_reader,utm_viz_id,utm_pubreferrer,utm_swu,utm_referrer,utm_social,utm_social-type,utm_place,utm_userid,utm_channel,fb_action_ids,fb_action_types,fb_ref,fb_source

Neat URLs have an even bigger and more structured list.

Also I could make redirects in a separate request, but in fact, this is also a modification of links so that users go to the desired page not directly, but through an intermediate page to collect data about the transition. For Vivaldi, it would be enough to remove redirects for google, facebook, disqus, yandex and maybe some other popular social networks and search engines.

As a result of the implementation of this function, there will be a significant improvement in surfing privacy, shorter and more understandable url-addresses, a higher speed of clicking on links where unnecessary redirects are removed.

I understand that it is impossible to implement a full analog of clearurls, including, since it is distributed under an open license, while Vivaldi is not, but I would like at least a basic implementation of link cleaning for the mobile version.