Tab Tiling as a Startup option to start a browser with a Split Screen
It would be great to add one more feature to the General → Startup → Startup Pages options:
Open Startup Pages with a tab stacking
- First two startup pages displayed side by side in a vertical split [ | ]
- First two startup pages displayed side by side in a horizontal split [ - ]
- First four startup pages displayed side by side in a 4-way split [ + ]
Here's one use case: doctors use the Vivaldi browser to conduct Telehealth Visits with their patients, and they need to split their browser window into two side-by-side tabs. One tab is used for Google Meet and the 2nd tab is used to access their EHR (Electronic Health Records) system, and typically they need to access both tabs at the same time - working with the patient health records in one tab, while being able to see and interact with their patients in another tab. Currently we set up the two startup pages for these two tabs, and it would be nice if a browser window is opened with two tabs prepopulated and tiled side by side.
