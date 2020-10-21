TV Mode
Today traditional TV networks offers their channels thru browsers. Problem is that browsers is not very TV friendly. You will have to click the correct channel, then go to fullscreen.
Would be cool to have a 'TV mode' where channel URL's could be linked to keyboard shortcuts, ie. 1-9.
Then when you click a number it will automatically start the video on that URL in fullscreen.
leonacrawford
