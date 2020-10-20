Dear Community,

I searched for any posts related to my features' request but only got one approaching from @kmedeiros .

So I hope I am not addressing a topic already mentioned somewhere else that I would have missed during my search, if so please accept my apologize.

Like @kmedeiros when working on a specific topic I usually open several web pages that, at some point in time, I bookmark in the same folder or sub-folders and like him my list of bookmarks and bookmarks folders and sub-folders is growing.

On Firefox this bookmarking process is efficient and fast. Vivaldi does not,for the moment, offer the same.

Hence, in the "edit bookmark" pop up window, would it be possible for Vivaldi to

Feature 1 :

store the last 5 folders used at the very beginning of the drop down list of bookmarks folders.

Feature 2 :

move the "new folder" option from last to very first item of the drop down list ... it is not really enjoyable to have to scroll down the whole list each time you want to add a folder (see Feature 3)

Feature 3 :

have all the folders "closed" instead of having them expanded with all the sub-folders visible when opening the dropdown list.

Really really happy to have found a browser completely redesigned with new useful features.

Keep going !