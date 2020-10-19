When creating bookmark in Bookmark Bar, show the popup to edit title
-
Here in 99,99% (actually it IS 100%, but you wouldn't belive) of the cases I want to give each newly added Bookmark a SENSIBLE tag, name or title, however you like to call it. The majority of of webpage titels on the web are utter sh** (espacially if the are dynamically generated content).
Currently, I have to add a bookmark, open the bookmark folder, SEARCH for the bookmark, which now is stored with its mostly idiotic title which I won't remember even for the time I need to find it again. Then I have to rightclick, go to "edit ('bearbeiten' in German)", now, finally, I can edit the new bookmark.
This is an evident shortcoming.
So, please, make it default or at least configurabele to
+++automatically+++
open the "edit" dialog for bookmarks each time a bookmark gets added.
(mod edit: clarified title)
-
And why do the same work twice: first EKM Create a bookmark, then look for where it was saved, then create a folder, then drag the bookmark there, then change the name ... And why not immediately do it in the window when saving the bookmark. ?
When editing a bookmark, there is also no way to create a new folder or move it to an existing one.
Exactly the same problem with saving multiple tabs to bookmarks. You can not choose where to save, nor how to name it.
-
Pesala Ambassador
- First create the new folder if you need one
- Then open the folder and add the active tab, or
- Drag the Padlock icon and drop it onto the new folder
-
@Pesala said in When creating bookmark in Bookmark Bar, show the popup to edit title:
- First create the new folder if you need one
- Then open the folder and add the active tab, or
- Drag the Padlock icon and drop it onto the new folder
So I wrote about this. Why are you repeating what you yourself wrote? Made not humanly - too many clicks. ANY program (textual, graphic, browser, file manager ... - a million programs) has the ability to create a new folder in the same window.
-
At my end (Linux, Latest Stable version), when I add a bookmark I get the dialog for bookmark properties immediately on either choosing Bookmark current page from the context menu or using Ctrl-D.
Oddly enough, this choice is not by default available in the dropdown menu from the Vivaldi button...
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive News on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests