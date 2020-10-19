Here in 99,99% (actually it IS 100%, but you wouldn't belive) of the cases I want to give each newly added Bookmark a SENSIBLE tag, name or title, however you like to call it. The majority of of webpage titels on the web are utter sh** (espacially if the are dynamically generated content).

Currently, I have to add a bookmark, open the bookmark folder, SEARCH for the bookmark, which now is stored with its mostly idiotic title which I won't remember even for the time I need to find it again. Then I have to rightclick, go to "edit ('bearbeiten' in German)", now, finally, I can edit the new bookmark.

This is an evident shortcoming.

So, please, make it default or at least configurabele to

+++automatically+++

open the "edit" dialog for bookmarks each time a bookmark gets added.

(mod edit: clarified title)