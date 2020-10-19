Have notes in Vivaldi mobile include attachment's URL
-
Suggestion: in notes in Vivaldi mobile, include attachment's URL (don't need the thumbnail).
When capturing notes in desktop Vivaldi via "Copy selected text to note" from a web page, the attachment has a thumbnail and URL. This is very useful as I can click the URL and go to the source to do further research.
But in mobile Vivaldi, the attachment is not shown. So I either have to remember to copy the attachment's URL into the body of the note, or use the desktop Vivaldi. Both are workarounds but somewhat cumbersome.
-
I truly wish Vivaldi mobile would include the option of adding attachments to Notes. As of now my notes created on my desktop's Vivaldi Notes with attachments will not display those attachments in my Android Vivaldi Notes, Bummer.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests