Suggestion: in notes in Vivaldi mobile, include attachment's URL (don't need the thumbnail).

When capturing notes in desktop Vivaldi via "Copy selected text to note" from a web page, the attachment has a thumbnail and URL. This is very useful as I can click the URL and go to the source to do further research.

But in mobile Vivaldi, the attachment is not shown. So I either have to remember to copy the attachment's URL into the body of the note, or use the desktop Vivaldi. Both are workarounds but somewhat cumbersome.