Address bar - tab to autocomplete (not search)
When I start typing in the address bar, some urls autocomplete. I would expect that typing "tab" key would use the currently displayed autocomplete, and bring my cursor to the end of the displayed url.
Instead, the "tab" key brings focus to the dropdown list of suggestions. I can already access that list by pressing the down arrow. If I want to jump to the end of the autocompleted url, I have to take my hand off the keyboard and use the right arrow.
Is there a way to assign this function to the "tab" key?
EnderOfMidnight
I have this same issue and would like to see if an answer exists, or suggest it as a feature that should be added to settings. Honestly this should be the default setting.
