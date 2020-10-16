Global Hibernate ALL Background Tabs & Windows
-
One command to hibernate ALL background tabs across all windows!
It doesn't make sense to keep repeating the same task over & over on all windows (when we have multiple windows opened). Please let us hibernate all background tabs in all windows at once via a keyboard/mouse shortcut or the vivaldi menu.
Thanks for your support & vote.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests