Pinnable/Unpinnable Webpanel [Tack]
Hi guys,
In Vivaldi, we should have pinnable and unpinnable Web panels.
The default setting should be unpinned because we need not the panel always opened. We do all the time little tasks and close it manually. Why not, if I'm done, I can click on the website somewhere and the window (the panel) gets closed.
But how should the web panel tab be pinned?
At the corner of the web panel window, it has a tack, if you click the tack, then the window is pinned and you cannot close it if you click somewhere in the site into.
And if the window of the web panel is pinned, then it should the window also be pinned in the "F11" and the "Video Full-Screen Mode".
Have a nice day.
It sounds like what you're describing is the option to disable auto-hude. This already exists in the settings for the panel. My panel never disappears because I don't have that option set. When you go fullscreen or use the Toggle UI action, the panel will of course disappear, but simply using the action to activate it or any specific panel will bring it back and it doesn't go away when clicking on the webpage.
I think you don't understand me.
Tack is this:
How it looks by the Opera browser:
at first, is the tack not pinned (see the red arrow):
And if you click the tack, then is the panel pinned:
This was the feature request. This didn't exist in Vivaldi (with the tack).
@Pliex and when "pinned" the panel no longer disappears when you click on the webpage? Or is there some other behavior?
@BoneTone To be honest, there are no more advantages but you can, if you don't want, that the web panel is pinned, click again the "tack" and unpin the web panel. This work also then on the other way around (the action is unlimited).
To say it short and sweet, it's the function from the settings but simplified with the "tack", that you don't have to go to the settings anymore and set it up.
This button should improve the user experience (according to my opinion).
