Hi guys,

In Vivaldi, we should have pinnable and unpinnable Web panels.

The default setting should be unpinned because we need not the panel always opened. We do all the time little tasks and close it manually. Why not, if I'm done, I can click on the website somewhere and the window (the panel) gets closed.

But how should the web panel tab be pinned?

At the corner of the web panel window, it has a tack, if you click the tack, then the window is pinned and you cannot close it if you click somewhere in the site into.

And if the window of the web panel is pinned, then it should the window also be pinned in the "F11" and the "Video Full-Screen Mode".

Have a nice day.