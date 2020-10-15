If you can't without the microphone function, I recommend you to download a keyboard who has a microphone implemented, like the Gboard from Google

If you interested in the keyboard here is the link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.inputmethod.latin&hl=en&gl=US

You can also use other keyboards, but not so many have a microphone in the keyboard implemented.

If you do not agree with the keyboard of Google, then I can recommend the keyboard of Yandex

Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ru.yandex.androidkeyboard&hl=en&gl=US

Have a nice day.