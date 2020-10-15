The browser won't see a microphone
-
MeltedBullet
Vivaldi doesn't see a microphone. Every other program has never had this issue. It would be a lot nicer using google voice search here, rather than having to boot Google Chrome
Please Fix this
-
Pesala Ambassador
@MeltedBullet Strictly speaking, it is not a bug. To use Google voice service Vivaldi would have to pay for it.
-
If you can't without the microphone function, I recommend you to download a keyboard who has a microphone implemented, like the Gboard from Google
If you interested in the keyboard here is the link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.inputmethod.latin&hl=en&gl=US
You can also use other keyboards, but not so many have a microphone in the keyboard implemented.
If you do not agree with the keyboard of Google, then I can recommend the keyboard of Yandex
Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ru.yandex.androidkeyboard&hl=en&gl=US
Have a nice day.
-
KimberleySmith Banned
This post is deleted!
-
I am not buying that answer.
I am using Windows 10. When I go to google.com there is an icon to access the microphone. There is nothing that Vivaldi has to do but open the mic and pass the voice back to google to send back as text. This is more of a problem that Vivaldi cannot access the mic.
So, the suggestion of downloading a different keyboard for a laptop or desktop for instance is not a good reply and in no way solves the issue.
This has been an issue that has been broken & fix a few times. If you fixed it before I suggest you look back in the source and find out what you need to do to interact with the mic.
Have a nice day.
-
@locoburro I switched back to Google Chrome because of this Microphone issue that has been plaguing Vivaldi for Years. What ever the Vivaldi geeks are on. Perhaps they should look for another way, like hire some people that know what they're doing instead of making excuses. Vivaldi you have a long way to go.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@bk2020 The reason why Vivaldi cannot do this has nothing to do with hiring the right developers. This was explained to you in a previous topic.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@bk2020 No person wants to throw yearly licences fees per browser installations onto Google.
As i know currently there's no money free to feed big mouth of G.
⇒ Use Google Chrome if you need 100% Google Services.