Don't replace content of address bar when writing on it
-
Please...the address bar is mine! XD.
A lot of times, when I close session in any sites, I click "close session" (or similar) then click the address bar to navigate to other site, but when I'm writing on it and the page are closing the session, generally the "old" site navigates to its initial page, and all that I wrote is missed and replaced with the new location.
Close session is only an example, but if i'm writing in the address bar and the page navigates, I loose that i wrote.
When I'm writing in the address bar, I'm the owner of the bar, nothing must to override that i'm writing. This is annoying, if I focus the address bar, the address bar is mine and should not change on any event.
Do you have the same problem?
-
@hprmedina Yes, I have experienced this before. For me it's usually when I mis-type a URL. I go to the network error page. Then chrome does what it usually does and tries to reload the page after a couple of seconds, usually while I am in the middle of correcting the mistake in the address bar. very annoying.
-
-
-
