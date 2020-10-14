Hi. For your consideration:

I like the new Break Mode feature. It's so useful!

When I am about to unpause I often find myself instinctively going for the big "| |" pause icon on the Break Mode pop up window. Maybe it's the icon itself, its size being so accessible for me to just point and click on it. Of course right now it's only there for show (the window is a pop up after all) but could it be possible to make it work like that? Would be so cool and handy if it did.

Thank you for your time.