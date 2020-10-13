Vivaldi should make the tabs (not the tabs at the address-bar) bigger and allow them to swipe up and not right (if the other want to swipe their tabs right, it should have an option in the settings to set (like the Example from the GIF file below)).

Why?

The most have now Android 10 on his devices or the latest iOS version. If you close the application, then you swipe up and by the browser, you must swipe right. Why not use the same swipe [swipe up function]?

This will improve the user experience because if you swipe your application and your tabs up, then you must not get used to it. It's annoying to swipe the application up and the tabs right.

Why do you not set your application to swipe right?

My smartphone doesn't support this feature, plus if my smartphone also supports the feature, I like more to swipe my applications and the tabs up, as of right.

Example from another browser:



Have a nice day.