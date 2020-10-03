I'm not sure exactly how to implement this, as admittedly I've not given it very much thought yet. It would be good, however, to be able to get a list of bookmarks that do not have proper thumbnails. This list obviously includes bookmarks with no thumbnails, but also includes those with broken thunderous.

As I've been playing with the thumbnail update mechanism the past few nights, I've discovered, perhaps created, numerous bookmarks with broken thumbnails. Instead of showing the bookmark icon in the thumbnail space like those with no thumbnails do, they show a broken image icon.

A reliable way to create these might be to initiate the thumbnail update on a bunch of bookmarks, and before the entire queue can be completed, exit the browser. There's no warning that the process is ongoing giving the user the option to wait. It's possible that the process continues on the background, and that a system restart is required to create broken thumbnails.

Whatever the repro, they exist and the ability to get a list of them along with those that have no thumbnail will make it easier for users to update their library to give all bookmarks a thumbnail. With even moderately sized collections, it's not practical to simply update all bookmarks. The time required for the process to run is just too great. I have to break my library into manageable sizes, and update just a portion of my bookmarks at a time.