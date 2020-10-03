Ability to Cancel Bookmark Thumbnails Update Process
Perhaps this already exists and I am unable to find it.
When you click the button to update bookmark thumbnails, there is a count in the status bar of how many bookmarks are in the queue to be updated. Right-clicking on the count doesn't present a context menu with the ability to cancel the queue, and I'm unsure of any other way to do so.
It would be good to have a way to cancel the updating that doesn't require exiting the browser. An action in the context menu that appears when you right-click on the count seems like a logical place to put that.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
