Perhaps this already exists and I am unable to find it.

When you click the button to update bookmark thumbnails, there is a count in the status bar of how many bookmarks are in the queue to be updated. Right-clicking on the count doesn't present a context menu with the ability to cancel the queue, and I'm unsure of any other way to do so.

It would be good to have a way to cancel the updating that doesn't require exiting the browser. An action in the context menu that appears when you right-click on the count seems like a logical place to put that.