It would be useful if we had the option to make the "Update Thumbnails" button work recursively on whatever folder is highlighted. Currently, if a folder is selected and the button is pressed, only the bookmarks which are direct children of that folder will be added to the queue for updating their thumbnails. Bookmarks stored in subfolders are not included.

An option to have all bookmark descendants be added to the queue would make updating thumbnails for large bookmark libraries much easier. As it stands now, users must go through each folder individually, or do some clever searching to make sure they are able to find all bookmarks, and update only the ones they haven't processed yet.