Vivaldi recently added a break mode. It is a really great feature but it is a little bit too simple.

It woul be even more useful to add a built-in "focus mode" into Vivaldi to blocks a list of websites/features of webpages for a configurable period of time in order to focus on a task without being disctracted.

There are obviously a lot of chromium extensions that do this well, but a built-in tool that could sync between computers easily would be even better.

This feature could really integrate well with the actual break mode and is more an extension of it than a standalone feature.