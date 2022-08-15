I like using the "add to home screen" feature to create bookmarks in my launcher. For the most part this works great.

BUT some websites appear to create special bookmarks that when launched produce stripped down pages—they do not have the normal Vivaldi controls/chrome. I think these might be "progressive web apps" or some similar nonsense—all I know is that it's enraging to not have the normal web controls.

This behavior is inconsistent, unpredictable, unavoidable and unwanted. Please allow us to opt-in to this on a per-bookmark or system-wide level.

(mod: edited title for clarity)