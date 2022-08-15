Allow overriding PWA install during "add to home screen"
I like using the "add to home screen" feature to create bookmarks in my launcher. For the most part this works great.
BUT some websites appear to create special bookmarks that when launched produce stripped down pages—they do not have the normal Vivaldi controls/chrome. I think these might be "progressive web apps" or some similar nonsense—all I know is that it's enraging to not have the normal web controls.
This behavior is inconsistent, unpredictable, unavoidable and unwanted. Please allow us to opt-in to this on a per-bookmark or system-wide level.
(mod: edited title for clarity)
@liebezeit Yes, these are PWAs. It is controlled at the website level. It would be nice to allow people to override this behaviour if they didn't want it.
does V use the APK install method Chrome does or creates shortcut with special parameters to launch in PWA mode?
and being able to force bookmark mode can be useful in some cases for sure
